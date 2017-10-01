Podaje się niniejszym do wiadomości, że na podstawie ustawy z dnia 4 października 2018 r. o ratyfikacji Konwencji Rady Europy o koprodukcji filmowej (poprawionej), sporządzonej w Rotterdamie dnia 30 stycznia 2017 r. (Dz. U. poz. 2189) Prezydent Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej dnia 18 marca 2019 r. ratyfikował wyżej wymienioną konwencję.

Jednocześnie podaje się do wiadomości, że zgodnie z art. 19 ust. 1 konwencji weszła ona w życie dnia 1 października 2017 r.

Zgodnie z art. 19 ust. 2 konwencji weszła ona w życie w stosunku do Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej dnia 1 sierpnia 2019 r.

Przy składaniu dokumentu ratyfikacyjnego Rzeczpospolita Polska złożyła następującą deklarację do art. 5 ust. 5 konwencji:

"Rzeczpospolita Polska oświadcza, zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 konwencji, że właściwą władzą jest:

Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej

ul. Krakowskie Przedmieście 21/23

00-071 Warszawa

Tel. +4822 421-130

Faks + 4822 421-241

e-mail: pifs@pifs.pl".

Jednocześnie podaje się do wiadomości, że stronami konwencji stały się lub staną się w podanych poniżej datach:

Republika Chorwacji 1 stycznia 2019 r. Królestwo Danii 1 maja 2019 r. Gruzja 1 lipca 2019 r. Irlandia 1 września 2019 r. Republika Litewska 1 stycznia 2019 r. Republika Łotewska 1 sierpnia 2019 r. Republika Malty 1 maja 2018 r. Królestwo Niderlandów1) 1 grudnia 2017 r. Królestwo Norwegii 1 października 2017 r. Rzeczpospolita Polska 1 sierpnia 2019 r. Republika Serbii 1 marca 2019 r. Republika Słowacka 1 października 2017 r. Konfederacja Szwajcarska 1 sierpnia 2019 r. Królestwo Szwecji 1 października 2017 r.

Jednocześnie podaje się do wiadomości, że przy składaniu dokumentów ratyfikacyjnych niżej wymienione państwa złożyły następujące deklaracje i zastrzeżenia:

Republika Chorwacji

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji, właściwą władzą wyznaczoną w odniesieniu do Republiki Chorwacji jest:

Ministerstwo Kultury Republiki Chorwacji

Runjaninova 2

10000 Zagrzeb Chorwacja."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority designated with respect to the Republic of Croatia is:

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Croatia

Runjaninova 2

10000 Zagreb Croatia."

Królestwo Danii

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą wyznaczoną przez Danię jest:

Det Danske Filminstitut

Gothersgade 55

1123 Kopenhaga K

Dania

Tel: +45 3374 3400

E-mail: dfi@dfi.dk."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority designated by Denmark is:

Det Danske Filminstitut

Gothersgade 55

1123 København K

Denmark

Tel: +45 3374 3400

E-mail: dfi@dfi.dk."

Gruzja

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą wyznaczoną przez Gruzję jest:

LEPL Gruzińskie Narodowe Centrum Filmowe

4 Sanapiro Street

0105 Tbilisi

Gruzja

Tel: +995 32 2 999 200

Faks: +995 32 2 999 102

E-mail: info@gnfc.ge."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority designated by Georgia is:

LEPL Georgian National Film Center

4 Sanapiro Street

0105 Tbilisi

Georgia

Tel: +995 32 2 999 200

Fax: +995 32 2 999 102

E-mail: info@gnfc.ge."

Irlandia

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą w odniesieniu do Irlandii jest:

Screen Ireland / FísÉireann

Queensgate

23 Dock Road

Galway - Ireland

Telefon: +353 (0)91 56 13 98

Faks: +353 (0)91 56 14 05

E-mail: info@screenireland.ie."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority in respect of Ireland is:

Screen Ireland / FísÉireann

Queensgate

23 Dock Road

Galway - Ireland

Telephone: +353 (0)91 56 13 98

Fax: +353 (0)91 56 14 05

E.mail: info@screenireland.ie."

Republika Litewska

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji Litewskie Centrum Filmowe podległe Ministerstwu Kultury Republiki Litewskiej zostało wyznaczone jako właściwa władza odpowiedzialna za stosowanie Konwencji. Dane kontaktowe Litewskiego Centrum Filmowego (Lithuanian Film Center) to:

Zigmanto Sierakausko st. 15,

LT-03105 Wilno

Tel.: +370 5 213 0547

Faks: +370 5 213 0753

E-mail: info@lkc.lt

Internet: http://www.lkc.lt/en/."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the Lithuanian Film Center under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania has been designated as the competent authority to be responsible for the application of the Convention. The contact information of the Lithuanian Film Center is:

Zigmanto Sierakausko st. 15,

LT-03105 Vilnius

Tel.: +370 5 213 0547

Fax: +370 5 213 0753

E-mail: info@lkc.lt

Internet: http://www.lkc.lt/en/."

Zastrzeżenie:

"Zgodnie z art. 22 ust. 1 Konwencji Sejm Republiki Litewskiej oświadcza, że Republika Litewska zastrzega sobie prawo do ustalenia maksymalnego wkładu innego niż ten określony w art. 9 ust. 1 lit. a Konwencji."

Reservation:

"In accordance with Article 22, paragraph 1, of the Convention, the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania declares that the Republic of Lithuania reserves the right to fix a maximum participation share different from that laid down in Article 9, paragraph 1.a, of the Convention."

Republika Łotewska

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art.5 ust. 5 Konwencji Republika Łotewska oświadcza, że właściwą władzą, o której mowa w art. 5 ust. 2, jest:

Narodowe Centrum Filmowe Republiki Łotewskiej

Peitavas 10

LV-1050 Ryga

Łotwa

Tel.: +371 6735 8878

E-mail: nkc@nkc.gov.lv

Strona główna: www.nkc.gov.lv."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the Republic of Latvia declares that the competent authority mentioned in paragraph 2 of Article 5 is:

The National Film Centre of the Republic of Latvia

Peitavas Street 10

LV-1050 Riga

Latvia

Tel.: +371 6735 8878

E-mail: nkc@nkc.gov.lv

Homepage: www.nkc.gov.lv."

Republika Malty

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 2 i 5 Konwencji, Rząd Malty wyznacza jako właściwą władzę:

Ministerstwo Turystyki

233, Republic Street

Valletta - VLT1116

Tel.: 00.356.2291 5000

E-mail: tourism@gov.mt."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Convention, the Government of Malta designates as competent authority:

The Ministry for Tourism

233, Republic Street

Valletta - VLT1116

Tel.: 00.356.2291 5000

Email: tourism@gov.mt."

Królestwo Niderlandów

Deklaracja:

"Królestwo Niderlandów w odniesieniu do europejskiej części Królestwa Niderlandów oświadcza, że zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 2 i 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą jest Stichting Netherlands Fonds voor de Film."

Declaration:

"The Kingdom of the Netherlands, for the European part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, declares that, in accordance with Article 5, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Convention, the competent authority is Stichting Netherlands Fondsvoor de Film."

Królestwo Norwegii

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 Konwencji Norwegia wyznacza Norweski Instytut Filmowy (NorskFilminstitutt) jako właściwą władzę zatwierdzającą wnioski o status koprodukcji."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5 of the Convention, Norway has designated the Norwegian Film Institute (NorskFilminstitutt) as the competent authority to approve applications for coproduction status."

Zastrzeżenie:

"Zgodnie z art. 22 Konwencji Norwegia zastrzega sobie prawo do ustalenia maksymalnego wkładu innego niż ten określony w art. 9 ust. 1 lit. a Konwencji."

Reservation:

"In accordance with Article 22 of the Convention, Norway reserves the right to fix a maximum participation share different from that laid down in Article 9, paragraph 1.a, of the Convention."

Republika Słowacka

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 Konwencji, właściwą władzą wyznaczoną w odniesieniu do Republiki Słowackiej jest:

Słowacki Fundusz Audiowizualny

Grösslingova 53

811 09 Bratysława

Republika Słowacka

Tel: +421 (2) 5923 4545

Faks: +421 (2) 5923 4461

E-mail: sekretariat@avf.sk."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5 of the Convention, the competent authority designated with respect to the Slovak Republic is:

Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Grösslingova 53

811 09 Bratislava

Slovak Republic

Tel: +421 (2) 5923 4545

Fax: +421 (2) 5923 4461

E-mail: sekretariat@avf.sk."

Konfederacja Szwajcarska

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji Szwajcaria oświadcza, że właściwą władzą, o której mowa w art. 5 ust. 2, jest:

Le Départementfédéral de l'Intérieur

Office fédéral de la culture

Hallwylstrasse 15

CH - 3003 Berno

Cinema.film@bak.admin.ch."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, Switzerland declares that the competent authority mentioned in paragraph 2 of Article 5 is:

Le Départementfédéral de l'Intérieur

Office fédéral de la culture

Hallwylstrasse 15

CH - 3003 Berne

Cinema.film@bak.admin.ch."

Królestwo Szwecji

Deklaracja:

"Zgodnie z art. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą wyznaczoną przez Szwecję jest:

Szwedzki Instytut Filmowy

Box 27126

S-102 52 Sztokholm."

Declaration:

"In accordance with Article 5 of the Convention, the competent authority designated by Sweden is:

SvenskaFilminstitutet

Box 27126

S-102 52 Stockholm."