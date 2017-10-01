OŚWIADCZENIE RZĄDOWE
z dnia 28 sierpnia 2019 r.
w sprawie mocy obowiązującej Konwencji Rady Europy o koprodukcji filmowej (poprawionej), sporządzonej w Rotterdamie dnia 30 stycznia 2017 r.
Podaje się niniejszym do wiadomości, że na podstawie ustawy z dnia 4 października 2018 r. o ratyfikacji Konwencji Rady Europy o koprodukcji filmowej (poprawionej), sporządzonej w Rotterdamie dnia 30 stycznia 2017 r. (Dz. U. poz. 2189) Prezydent Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej dnia 18 marca 2019 r. ratyfikował wyżej wymienioną konwencję.
Jednocześnie podaje się do wiadomości, że zgodnie z art. 19 ust. 1 konwencji weszła ona w życie dnia 1 października 2017 r.
Zgodnie z art. 19 ust. 2 konwencji weszła ona w życie w stosunku do Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej dnia 1 sierpnia 2019 r.
Przy składaniu dokumentu ratyfikacyjnego Rzeczpospolita Polska złożyła następującą deklarację do art. 5 ust. 5 konwencji:
"Rzeczpospolita Polska oświadcza, zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 konwencji, że właściwą władzą jest:
Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
ul. Krakowskie Przedmieście 21/23
00-071 Warszawa
Tel. +4822 421-130
Faks + 4822 421-241
e-mail: pifs@pifs.pl".
Jednocześnie podaje się do wiadomości, że stronami konwencji stały się lub staną się w podanych poniżej datach:
|
Republika Chorwacji
|
1 stycznia 2019 r.
|
Królestwo Danii
|
1 maja 2019 r.
|
Gruzja
|
1 lipca 2019 r.
|
Irlandia
|
1 września 2019 r.
|
Republika Litewska
|
1 stycznia 2019 r.
|
Republika Łotewska
|
1 sierpnia 2019 r.
|
Republika Malty
|
1 maja 2018 r.
|
Królestwo Niderlandów1)
|
1 grudnia 2017 r.
|
Królestwo Norwegii
|
1 października 2017 r.
|
Rzeczpospolita Polska
|
1 sierpnia 2019 r.
|
Republika Serbii
|
1 marca 2019 r.
|
Republika Słowacka
|
1 października 2017 r.
|
Konfederacja Szwajcarska
|
1 sierpnia 2019 r.
|
Królestwo Szwecji
|
1 października 2017 r.
Jednocześnie podaje się do wiadomości, że przy składaniu dokumentów ratyfikacyjnych niżej wymienione państwa złożyły następujące deklaracje i zastrzeżenia:
Republika Chorwacji
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji, właściwą władzą wyznaczoną w odniesieniu do Republiki Chorwacji jest:
Ministerstwo Kultury Republiki Chorwacji
Runjaninova 2
10000 Zagrzeb Chorwacja."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority designated with respect to the Republic of Croatia is:
The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Croatia
Runjaninova 2
10000 Zagreb Croatia."
Królestwo Danii
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą wyznaczoną przez Danię jest:
Det Danske Filminstitut
Gothersgade 55
1123 Kopenhaga K
Dania
Tel: +45 3374 3400
E-mail: dfi@dfi.dk."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority designated by Denmark is:
Det Danske Filminstitut
Gothersgade 55
1123 København K
Denmark
Tel: +45 3374 3400
E-mail: dfi@dfi.dk."
Gruzja
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą wyznaczoną przez Gruzję jest:
LEPL Gruzińskie Narodowe Centrum Filmowe
4 Sanapiro Street
0105 Tbilisi
Gruzja
Tel: +995 32 2 999 200
Faks: +995 32 2 999 102
E-mail: info@gnfc.ge."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority designated by Georgia is:
LEPL Georgian National Film Center
4 Sanapiro Street
0105 Tbilisi
Georgia
Tel: +995 32 2 999 200
Fax: +995 32 2 999 102
E-mail: info@gnfc.ge."
Irlandia
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą w odniesieniu do Irlandii jest:
Screen Ireland / FísÉireann
Queensgate
23 Dock Road
Galway - Ireland
Telefon: +353 (0)91 56 13 98
Faks: +353 (0)91 56 14 05
E-mail: info@screenireland.ie."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the competent authority in respect of Ireland is:
Screen Ireland / FísÉireann
Queensgate
23 Dock Road
Galway - Ireland
Telephone: +353 (0)91 56 13 98
Fax: +353 (0)91 56 14 05
E.mail: info@screenireland.ie."
Republika Litewska
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji Litewskie Centrum Filmowe podległe Ministerstwu Kultury Republiki Litewskiej zostało wyznaczone jako właściwa władza odpowiedzialna za stosowanie Konwencji. Dane kontaktowe Litewskiego Centrum Filmowego (Lithuanian Film Center) to:
Zigmanto Sierakausko st. 15,
LT-03105 Wilno
Tel.: +370 5 213 0547
Faks: +370 5 213 0753
E-mail: info@lkc.lt
Internet: http://www.lkc.lt/en/."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the Lithuanian Film Center under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania has been designated as the competent authority to be responsible for the application of the Convention. The contact information of the Lithuanian Film Center is:
Zigmanto Sierakausko st. 15,
LT-03105 Vilnius
Tel.: +370 5 213 0547
Fax: +370 5 213 0753
E-mail: info@lkc.lt
Internet: http://www.lkc.lt/en/."
Zastrzeżenie:
"Zgodnie z art. 22 ust. 1 Konwencji Sejm Republiki Litewskiej oświadcza, że Republika Litewska zastrzega sobie prawo do ustalenia maksymalnego wkładu innego niż ten określony w art. 9 ust. 1 lit. a Konwencji."
Reservation:
"In accordance with Article 22, paragraph 1, of the Convention, the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania declares that the Republic of Lithuania reserves the right to fix a maximum participation share different from that laid down in Article 9, paragraph 1.a, of the Convention."
Republika Łotewska
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art.5 ust. 5 Konwencji Republika Łotewska oświadcza, że właściwą władzą, o której mowa w art. 5 ust. 2, jest:
Narodowe Centrum Filmowe Republiki Łotewskiej
Peitavas 10
LV-1050 Ryga
Łotwa
Tel.: +371 6735 8878
E-mail: nkc@nkc.gov.lv
Strona główna: www.nkc.gov.lv."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, the Republic of Latvia declares that the competent authority mentioned in paragraph 2 of Article 5 is:
The National Film Centre of the Republic of Latvia
Peitavas Street 10
LV-1050 Riga
Latvia
Tel.: +371 6735 8878
E-mail: nkc@nkc.gov.lv
Homepage: www.nkc.gov.lv."
Republika Malty
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 2 i 5 Konwencji, Rząd Malty wyznacza jako właściwą władzę:
Ministerstwo Turystyki
233, Republic Street
Valletta - VLT1116
Tel.: 00.356.2291 5000
E-mail: tourism@gov.mt."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Convention, the Government of Malta designates as competent authority:
The Ministry for Tourism
233, Republic Street
Valletta - VLT1116
Tel.: 00.356.2291 5000
Email: tourism@gov.mt."
Królestwo Niderlandów
Deklaracja:
"Królestwo Niderlandów w odniesieniu do europejskiej części Królestwa Niderlandów oświadcza, że zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 2 i 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą jest Stichting Netherlands Fonds voor de Film."
Declaration:
"The Kingdom of the Netherlands, for the European part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, declares that, in accordance with Article 5, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Convention, the competent authority is Stichting Netherlands Fondsvoor de Film."
Królestwo Norwegii
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 Konwencji Norwegia wyznacza Norweski Instytut Filmowy (NorskFilminstitutt) jako właściwą władzę zatwierdzającą wnioski o status koprodukcji."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5 of the Convention, Norway has designated the Norwegian Film Institute (NorskFilminstitutt) as the competent authority to approve applications for coproduction status."
Zastrzeżenie:
"Zgodnie z art. 22 Konwencji Norwegia zastrzega sobie prawo do ustalenia maksymalnego wkładu innego niż ten określony w art. 9 ust. 1 lit. a Konwencji."
Reservation:
"In accordance with Article 22 of the Convention, Norway reserves the right to fix a maximum participation share different from that laid down in Article 9, paragraph 1.a, of the Convention."
Republika Słowacka
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 Konwencji, właściwą władzą wyznaczoną w odniesieniu do Republiki Słowackiej jest:
Słowacki Fundusz Audiowizualny
Grösslingova 53
811 09 Bratysława
Republika Słowacka
Tel: +421 (2) 5923 4545
Faks: +421 (2) 5923 4461
E-mail: sekretariat@avf.sk."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5 of the Convention, the competent authority designated with respect to the Slovak Republic is:
Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Grösslingova 53
811 09 Bratislava
Slovak Republic
Tel: +421 (2) 5923 4545
Fax: +421 (2) 5923 4461
E-mail: sekretariat@avf.sk."
Konfederacja Szwajcarska
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 ust. 5 Konwencji Szwajcaria oświadcza, że właściwą władzą, o której mowa w art. 5 ust. 2, jest:
Le Départementfédéral de l'Intérieur
Office fédéral de la culture
Hallwylstrasse 15
CH - 3003 Berno
Cinema.film@bak.admin.ch."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5, of the Convention, Switzerland declares that the competent authority mentioned in paragraph 2 of Article 5 is:
Le Départementfédéral de l'Intérieur
Office fédéral de la culture
Hallwylstrasse 15
CH - 3003 Berne
Cinema.film@bak.admin.ch."
Królestwo Szwecji
Deklaracja:
"Zgodnie z art. 5 Konwencji właściwą władzą wyznaczoną przez Szwecję jest:
Szwedzki Instytut Filmowy
Box 27126
S-102 52 Sztokholm."
Declaration:
"In accordance with Article 5 of the Convention, the competent authority designated by Sweden is:
SvenskaFilminstitutet
Box 27126
S-102 52 Stockholm."
Minister Spraw Zagranicznych: J. Czaputowicz
1) Dotyczy tylko europejskiej części Królestwa Niderlandów.
