ROZPORZĄDZENIE
MINISTRA PRZEDSIĘBIORCZOŚCI I TECHNOLOGII1)
z dnia 12 października 2018 r.
zmieniające rozporządzenie w sprawie ograniczeń produkcji, obrotu lub stosowania substancji i mieszanin niebezpiecznych lub stwarzających zagrożenie oraz wprowadzania do obrotu lub stosowania wyrobów zawierających takie substancje lub mieszaniny
Na podstawie art. 26 ust. 1 ustawy z dnia 25 lutego 2011 r. o substancjach chemicznych i ich mieszaninach (Dz. U. z 2018 r. poz. 143 i 1637) zarządza się, co następuje:
§ 1.
"Z zastrzeżeniem pkt 69 załącznika XVII do rozporządzenia (WE) nr 1907/2006 Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady z dnia 18 grudnia 2006 r. w sprawie rejestracji, oceny, udzielania zezwoleń i stosowanych ograniczeń w zakresie chemikaliów (REACH) i utworzenia Europejskiej Agencji Chemikaliów, zmieniającego dyrektywę 1999/45/WE oraz uchylającego rozporządzenie Rady (EWG) nr 793/93 i rozporządzenie Komisji (WE) nr 1488/94, jak również dyrektywę Rady 76/769/EWG i dyrektywy Komisji 91/155/EWG, 93/67/EWG, 93/105/WE i 2000/21/WE (Dz. Urz. UE L 396 z 30.12.2006, str. 1, z późn. zm.2)) zakazuje się obrotu polegającego na sprzedaży dla konsumentów na terytorium Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej:".
§ 2.
Minister Przedsiębiorczości i Technologii: J. Emilewicz
1) Minister Przedsiębiorczości i Technologii kieruje działem administracji rządowej - gospodarka, na podstawie § 1 ust. 2 rozporządzenia Prezesa Rady Ministrów z dnia 10 stycznia 2018 r. w sprawie szczegółowego zakresu działania Ministra Przedsiębiorczości i Technologii (Dz. U. poz. 93).
