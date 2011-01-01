§ 1.

W rozporządzeniu Ministra Gospodarki z dnia 29 stycznia 2013 r. w sprawie ograniczeń produkcji, obrotu lub stosowania substancji i mieszanin niebezpiecznych lub stwarzających zagrożenie oraz wprowadzania do obrotu lub stosowania wyrobów zawierających takie substancje lub mieszaniny (Dz. U. z 2014 r. poz. 769) w § 2a w ust. 1 wprowadzenie do wyliczenia otrzymuje brzmienie:

"Z zastrzeżeniem pkt 69 załącznika XVII do rozporządzenia (WE) nr 1907/2006 Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady z dnia 18 grudnia 2006 r. w sprawie rejestracji, oceny, udzielania zezwoleń i stosowanych ograniczeń w zakresie chemikaliów (REACH) i utworzenia Europejskiej Agencji Chemikaliów, zmieniającego dyrektywę 1999/45/WE oraz uchylającego rozporządzenie Rady (EWG) nr 793/93 i rozporządzenie Komisji (WE) nr 1488/94, jak również dyrektywę Rady 76/769/EWG i dyrektywy Komisji 91/155/EWG, 93/67/EWG, 93/105/WE i 2000/21/WE (Dz. Urz. UE L 396 z 30.12.2006, str. 1, z późn. zm.2)) zakazuje się obrotu polegającego na sprzedaży dla konsumentów na terytorium Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej:".